Pastimes: The Glorious 4th of July Celebrations

Now this Pastime is only a memory reflection of some of the grander Fourth of July celebrations held decades ago in Warren.
The 4th of July today, seems is a minor holiday. Sometimes, prior to the current virus pandemic, a city might hold an early evening fireworks display for even a late evening picnic.
However, most of the 4th of July celebrations today are family based. Often with a hand-cranked freezer of homemade ice cream, some fancy desserts and an occasional small family exhibition of fireworks.
A civic group will likely post the flags at businesses along the Main Streets of town. Or a flag display on the courthouse square may be posted. There are few political speeches made on this date. And a 4th of July parade – well that has usually been reserved for other cities in our state, not in Warren on the 4th of July.
But not always.
No comments:
Post a Comment