Police Committee Meeting

The Warren City Council Police Committee met Tuesday July 14 to discuss policy and procedures for the Warren Police Department. Members of the committee include council members Memory Burks Frazer, Chairperson, Zachary Burks and Emily Moseley.
The committee reviewed police policies and are prepared to make an amendment to clarify actions that can and cannot be taken by law enforcement personnel. The committee was updated on training requirements for police officers.
Chief Shawn Hildreth attended the meeting and made comments and suggestions.
