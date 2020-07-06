Rotary Club of Warren Receives $500 King Foundation Grant

LITTLE ROCK (June 30, 2020) – The Rotary Club of Warren has been awarded a $500.00 grant from Arkansas Imagination Library and the Carl B. and Florence E. King Foundation in Dallas, TX. Grant funds will be used to purchase Imagination Library books in Bradley County, which is one of 28 counties in east and south Arkansas where the King Foundation focuses its grantmaking.
The Rotary Club of Warren, in affiliation with the Library Foundation deeply appreciates this award in which 100% will go to the purchase of books for the children in Bradley County. Every child enrolled in the Imagination Library program receives high-quality, age-appropriate books in the mail – one book per month until a child’s fifth birthday – at no cost to families.
Parents or guardians of children under age five in Bradley County can enroll their child in Imagination Library by going to https://imaginationlibrary.com/usa/find-my-program/. Hard copy forms are available at several areas including the Bradley County Library and the Bradley County Medical Clinic. For further information, please contact Carlton E. Davis, 870-820-2822, or cedavis@warrenbanktrust.com.
Currently, almost 40,000 books are mailed to Arkansas children each month through independent Imagination Library affiliates operating in all 75 counties in Arkansas.
Since launching in 1995, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has become the world’s preeminent early childhood book gifting program. The Imagination Library mails more than 1.5 million high-quality, age-appropriate books each month to registered children from birth to age five.
The flagship program of The Dollywood Foundation has mailed well over 100 million free books in Australia, Canada, The Republic of Ireland, United Kingdom and the United States. The program’s impact has been widely researched, and results suggest positive increases in key early childhood metrics. Penguin Random House is the exclusive publisher for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
For more information, visit https://imaginationlibrary.com/.
