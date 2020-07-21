School Board discusses new elementary school & new gym

Mr. Darrell Odom with the architectural firm of WSD & Odom Architecture PLLC addressed the board and went over plans that have been prepared for the construction of a new elementary school just off Highway 8 (Martin Street). He indicated the plans have been approved by the State Department of Education and cannot be changed to any serious degree. The new facility includes excellent security for entering the building and storm protection.
Mr. Odom also presented some plans for consideration for the construction of a new arena to house a new gym. Several plans were reviewed along with pictures of similar facilities, including some in South Arkansas. To be eligible to host state playoffs the arena must include a minimum of 1800 seats. The various plans all included at least 1800 and some up to 2300. The school board asked several questions relating to both the new school and the arena. Athletic Director Bo Hembree addressed the board concerning the gym proposals and made several comments as to his recommendations. The board voted to pursue the option that is most like the arena in Magnolia, Arkansas. More details must be designed by the architect before pursuing the gym. Financing also must be secured.
Superintendent Cornish provided a detailed presentation on plans for reopening each of the Warren School District campuses. He offered each campus principal or director the opportunity to make comments. The plans have been developed in accordance with the state department of education regulations. Warren Schools are scheduled to start August 24, 2020.
In other business the board approved the following:
- Approved a motion to require all staff and students to wear face-covering when social distancing isn't possible
- Approved renewal of property insurance with the Arkansas Public School Association
- Approved renewal of vehicle insurance with the Arkansas Public School Association
- Approved Milk and Bread bids-Hiland Dairy and Flowers Baking Co.
- Approved the CEP program ( this is a program to provide free food to students )
- Approved the Arkansas Department of Education Statement of Assurances for programs under the elementary & secondary education of 1965 as amended
- Approved the accreditation plan
- Approved the amended 2020-2021 calendar
- Approved the ABC grant
- Approved contract agreement between WSD & Odom Architecture PLLC
The superintendent provided additional updates. There were no public comments.
After meeting in executive session the board took the following action:
Accepted the following resignations:
Angie Ferrell
Amanda West
Gary Marshall
Approved the hiring of:
Melanie Fitzgibbon, middle school instructor
Kathryn Elizabeth Anne Davis, 10the grade world history
Cashmere Gilbert, a paraprofessional at Eastside
There was no miscellaneous business.
The school district has a substantial amount of grant funding that has been approved by the state for the elementary school but will have to help finance the balance and the gym.
