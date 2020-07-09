School start dates pushed back Statewide

The original starting date was August 13, but now schools will have till no later than August 26 to resume instruction. How that instruction will be provided to Arkansas students is still a major debate. The Governor indicated during his Thursday, July 9, 2020 press conference that the end goal was to have students present in the classroom. However, that could be mixed with virtual instruction at times as well as an altered week schedule.
Salineriverchronicle.com will be in contact with both the Warren and Hermitage school districts to find out how they plan on proceeding with the 2020/2021 school year as the Nation and State continue to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic.
