Southeast Arkansas Community Action Corporation has the following position(s) available:

- Human Resource Specialist (Partime)
- IT Technician ( Partime)
- Bookkeeper 1 ( Partime)
- Bookkeeper 2/ Payroll
- LIHEAP Program Director
- LIHEAP Administrative ( Data)
- CSBG Program Director
- CSBG/ LIHEAP
- Secretary
- Receptionist
- Maintenance/Warehouse Worker ( Janitor)
Qualifications and applications can be picked up at SEACAC Central office before 4:30 Pm. All applications can be dropped off at SEACAC Central office or mailed at ATTENTION: Carolyn Davis SEACAC- P O Box 312, Warren, AR 71671.
All applicants offered a position must successfully complete and pass a pre-employment background check and drug test.
SEACAC is an Equal Opportunity & Affirmative Action Employer
