Thursday, July 2, 2020

Southeast Arkansas Community Action Corporation has the following position(s) available:

  • Human Resource Specialist (Partime) 
  • IT Technician ( Partime) 
  • Bookkeeper 1 ( Partime) 
  • Bookkeeper 2/ Payroll
  • LIHEAP Program Director
  • LIHEAP Administrative ( Data) 
  • CSBG Program Director
  • CSBG/ LIHEAP
  • Secretary
  • Receptionist  
  • Maintenance/Warehouse Worker ( Janitor)
Qualifications and applications can be picked up at SEACAC Central office before 4:30 Pm. All applications can be dropped off at SEACAC Central office or mailed at ATTENTION: Carolyn Davis SEACAC- P O Box 312, Warren, AR 71671. 

All applicants offered a position must successfully complete and pass a pre-employment background check and drug test.

SEACAC is an Equal Opportunity & Affirmative Action Employer

paid advertisement-sd7/2x1w
at 11:33 AM

