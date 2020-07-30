News
Sports
Outdoors
Features
Classifieds
Obituaries
Advertising
Schools
Contact
Tweets by salinerivernews
Thursday, July 30, 2020
Sports: SEC Announces Plans for 10-Game Conference Football Schedule in 2020
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Southeastern Conference announced plans on Thursday to conduct a 10-game conference 2020 football schedule beginning on Saturday, September 26.
Continue reading...
at
4:43 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment