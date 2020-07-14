State Police CID called to investigate Banks homicide

Official press release from the Arkansas State Police:
Bradley County Sheriff’s Deputies discovered the body of Crissy Lee Jacks, 44, of 322 Buck Fever Highway (U.S. 278) in Banks earlier today. Authorities later contacted the Arkansas State Police requesting assistance.
Based on evidence found at the residence, Special Agents of the Criminal Investigation Division are treating the case as a homicide. Jacks’ body has been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where the manner and cause of death will be determined.
It’s believed Jacks was last seen alive late yesterday outside her home. Agents are continuing their investigation tonight.
