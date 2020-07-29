Wednesday, July 29, 2020

UAM Chancellor Appoints Focus Group for Racial Equity, Diversity and Inclusion

The University of Arkansas at Monticello announced Tuesday the creation of the Chancellor’s Focus Group for Racial Equity, Diversity and Inclusion. The committee of 12 will bring together members from many areas of the university community to discuss and collaborate in ongoing outreach initiatives and make recommendations to the University Executive Council. The focus group will promote a greater inclusive learning and living community on the university’s three campuses.

In recent months, as the nation has engaged in a conversation around equality, racial equity, and increased understanding, Chancellor Doss has considered how best to bring this conversation to UAM.

“The stated values of UAM include fostering inclusivity and respect for every member of the university community. I am excited that this focus group is intent on developing initiatives that will further develop a campus culture reflective of these principles,” she said.

According to focus group chair Bob Ware, “To provide a comprehensive education that promotes critical thinking and understanding, as a university, we need to address, head-on, any issues pertaining to race, ethnicity, and gender. We do not tolerate any form of discrimination, and this committee is an excellent way to make that a clear and continuous priority.”

“This is a perfect opportunity to enrich our campus culture and engage in meaningful dialogue,” said Chancellor Doss. “I look forward to their continuing feedback and ideas.” The focus group will begin meeting soon to create a strategic framework.

Founding Membership:
Bob Ware – Task Force Chair; Vice Chancellor, UAM College of Technology - McGehee
John Davis – Task Force Co-Chair; Associate Professor of Political Science and Director of Governmental Relations
Markell Cox – Head Women's Basketball Coach
Michael Davila – Associate Vice Chancellor and Dean of Students 
Courtney Hicks – Student Government Association Representative
Wanda Jackson –  Instructor of Education
Marie Jenkins – Director of Social Work, Associate Professor of Social Work
Kris Johnson – Assistant Men's Basketball Coach
Trinita Newton – Accountant
Roberta Thomas – Director of Testing and Career Services 
Kim Wallis – Health Information Technology Instructor, UAM College of Technology – Crossett 
Jeremy Woodall – Baptist Collegiate Ministry Campus Minister

at 10:11 AM

