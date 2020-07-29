UAM Chancellor Appoints Focus Group for Racial Equity, Diversity and Inclusion

In recent months, as the nation has engaged in a conversation around equality, racial equity, and increased understanding, Chancellor Doss has considered how best to bring this conversation to UAM.
“The stated values of UAM include fostering inclusivity and respect for every member of the university community. I am excited that this focus group is intent on developing initiatives that will further develop a campus culture reflective of these principles,” she said.
According to focus group chair Bob Ware, “To provide a comprehensive education that promotes critical thinking and understanding, as a university, we need to address, head-on, any issues pertaining to race, ethnicity, and gender. We do not tolerate any form of discrimination, and this committee is an excellent way to make that a clear and continuous priority.”
“This is a perfect opportunity to enrich our campus culture and engage in meaningful dialogue,” said Chancellor Doss. “I look forward to their continuing feedback and ideas.” The focus group will begin meeting soon to create a strategic framework.
Founding Membership:
Bob Ware – Task Force Chair; Vice Chancellor, UAM College of Technology - McGehee
John Davis – Task Force Co-Chair; Associate Professor of Political Science and Director of Governmental Relations
Markell Cox – Head Women's Basketball Coach
Michael Davila – Associate Vice Chancellor and Dean of Students
Courtney Hicks – Student Government Association Representative
Wanda Jackson – Instructor of Education
Marie Jenkins – Director of Social Work, Associate Professor of Social Work
Kris Johnson – Assistant Men's Basketball Coach
Trinita Newton – Accountant
Roberta Thomas – Director of Testing and Career Services
Kim Wallis – Health Information Technology Instructor, UAM College of Technology – Crossett
Jeremy Woodall – Baptist Collegiate Ministry Campus Minister
