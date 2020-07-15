Update on City of Warren sales tax revenue

According to the City Clerk, the city received the following sales tax revenue for the month of June, which was generated in April, 2020:
- $73,726.32, compared to $76,022.67 in June of 2019-This is for the city tax
- $49,639.24 was received as the city's share of the county sales tax, compared to $49,452.17 in June of 2019.
According to these figures the city and county are holding steady in sales tax revenue which is indicative of an economy that is holding firm overall at this time. Naturally, some businesses are hit harder than others but the overall local economy remains in decent shape.
Sales tax revenue is not the only source of city funding, but it is a major portion. The city and county will be hit by future reductions in state turnback and street funding. These actions are a result in budget reductions by the state legislature.
The city is running just slightly ahead in sales tax collections for 2020 as compared to 2019.
