Update on City of Warren sales tax revenue

During the July 13 Warren City Council meeting City Clerk Helen Boswell provided a monthly and year to day update on sales tax revenue the city has generated this year.  Cities, counties and state governments have been deeply concerned that the COVID-19 pandemic could have a disastrous impact on revenue for basic services such as law enforcement, fire protection, recreation and street improvements.  Bradley County has already reduced the county budget by some 10% for 2020 and has laid off a number of employees.   The City of Warren has discussed the matter in detail and has been monitoring the city tax receipts closely.  

According to the City Clerk, the city received the following sales tax revenue for the month of June, which was generated in April, 2020:
  • $73,726.32, compared to $76,022.67 in June of 2019-This is for the city tax
  • $49,639.24 was received as the city's share of the county sales tax, compared to $49,452.17 in June of 2019.
According to these figures the city and county are holding steady in sales tax revenue which is indicative of an economy that is holding firm overall at this time.  Naturally, some businesses are hit harder than others but the overall local economy remains in decent shape.

Sales tax revenue is not the only source of city funding, but it is a major portion.  The city and county  will be hit by future reductions in state turnback and street funding.  These actions are a result in budget reductions by the state legislature.

The city is running just slightly ahead in sales tax collections for 2020 as compared to 2019.

