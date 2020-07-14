Warren City Council confirms planning commission appointments during July 2020 meeting(FULL VIDEO OF MEETING INCLUDED)

Mayor Pennington nominated and the councils confirmed the re-appointment of the following to five year terms on the city Planning Commission:
*Jennyfer Rodrigues
*Albert Hammons
*James Hooper
*Dana Langsford
The councils then adopted ordinance #927 which closed a dedicated platted street that has never been constructed or utilized. Resolution # 647 was passed urging Congress to provide funding to local governments as a result of the pandemic.
Reports were provided by Police Chief Shaun Hildreth, Fire Chief Mike Ashcraft, Sanitation/Building Official Mike May and Street Foreman Ricky Joe Davis. Each provided written reports and made brief comments. Several questions were asked by council members.
Ashley Foreman, the newly hired Director of both the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce and the Bradley County Economic Development Commission addressed the council and talked about her pleasure to be in the twin jobs. She submitted a written report which SRC will do a separate article about. Reports from city boards and commissions were reviewed including the Warren Water and Sewer Commission. Kyle Wagnon, Director of the city Parks and Recreation Department provided a report on usage of city recreational facilities and continued safety efforts.
Greg Hatley addressed the council concerning a mobile home located on Cloquet Street that he owns and has been renting. The variance originally granted was for only the owner to live in. It has also been added on to. Mr. Hatley was seeking his option to rent or sell the property. He discussed the matter with the council members and City Building Official Mike May.
Mayor Pennington again urged every citizen of Warren to take part in the 2020 census by sending in the survey they should have received or to go on line and participate. At this time 49.4% of Warren residences have provided the information. It is essential to funding for the city that every person that lives in the city limits be counted. All ages, whether a registered voter or not. If you have any question call the Mayor's Office at 870-226-6743.
The council then voted to pay all bills for June, 2020 after reviewing them.
The next council meeting is set for August 10 at 5:30 p.m. The Agenda meeting will be conducted August 6 at 7:00 a.m.
No comments:
Post a Comment