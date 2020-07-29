Warren Fire responses from July 20-July 27

The Warren Fire Department was summoned or responded 16 times from July 20-July27. Only one call required notification of all firefighters, that being a vehicle accident on U. S. Highway 63 South where an individual was extricated from the vehicle. Thirteen firemen were present. For the time period mentioned there were nine false alarms, two auto accidents, including the one on U.S. 63, one medical assist, one public service call, one smoke scarce and two violations of city ordinance.
Citizens should remember that burning in the city limits is prohibited without a permit being issued by the fire department. For information about permits call the Emergency Services Center at 870-226-8302. Violation of city ordinances is punishable by a fine.
No comments:
Post a Comment