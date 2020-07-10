Warren Lions Club hears program from Dr. Bob Smalling

Members of the Warren Lions Club met Thursday evening at 6:00P.m. at El Ranchito restaurant in Warren. The restaurant is located at 209 E. Cedar Street. The meeting was held following COVID-19 guidelines.
Guest speaker for the meeting was Warren optometrist Dr. Bob Smalling. He spoke on the subject of glaucoma. He discussed what it is and how it is treated. Dr. Smalling stated that the disease is treatable and no reason for any one to go blind as a result of having it. He went on to say that too many people diagnosed with glaucoma do not follow through with their treatment and suffer as a result.
Dr. Smalling works closely with the Lions Club to test and treat low income individuals in the Bradley County area who need glasses and cannot afford them. The club appreciates his contributions. His office is located at 119 N. Main Street.
The Lions Club hopes to get back to their regular meeting times in the near future.
