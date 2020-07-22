Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Warren Rotary hears program from newest member, Ashely Foreman

Warren Rotary Club's newest member, Ashley Foreman, pictured with President David Richey.

After installation, Foreman gave the program to the members and spoke on what she has done since taking the job of Executive Director of the BCEDC and the Chamber of Commerce.
