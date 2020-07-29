WHS Cheerleading Sponsor Payton Sledge speaks to Warren Rotary

|Rotarian Patricia Wilkinson, Warren High School Cheerleading Sponsor Payton Sledge, WHS Cheerleading Co-Captain Addison Langford, and WHS Cheerleading Co-Captain Keller Bigham.
She spoke about the challenges COVID-19 has created for the cheerleading squad, including having all virtual tryouts to determine this year’s team. They also had to do a Virtual Cheer Camp this summer that was just completed last week. All 13 cheerleaders tried out for All-American and six received the honor.
She also spoke about the upcoming season and what it may look like for the cheerleaders with the social distancing measures.
Co-Captains Addison Langford and Keller Bigham also spoke briefly on the challenges and how they plan to keep school spirit up through different online means and the potential of holding drive-thru pep rallies during the season.
