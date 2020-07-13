Wildflower sanctuary vandalized

If you see someone digging up wildflowers in the area, you are asked to please take down the license plate number and pass it along to the authorities or someone associated with the Warren Woman's Club.
The wildflower area was established in 1996 by the Warren Woman's Club to help make the stretch of highway more attractive and provide a sanctuary for wildflowers. "We had hoped that it could be a place to be enjoyed by everyone," said Lipton, but "people undoubtedly believe it is there for their taking."
She continued, "It is a shame that these selfish people want to destroy what we have worked so hard to provide for everyone. Thanks for helping."
Wildflower sanctuaries play an important role in safeguarding the natural environment to ensure native flora and fauna can thrive for future generations.
