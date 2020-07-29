Your response is need to the 2020 Census

For a number of months there has been publicity through the media and through civic clubs and organizations promoting the importance of responding to the 2020 census. The Mayors of Warren, Hermitage and Banks, along with the County Judge have been pleading with every resident of the county to respond to the census. Surveys have been mailed to each residence in the county and need to be filled out and mailed in or responded to by internet. It is easy to do and only takes a few minutes. It is essential to the betterment of the county and the cities to send this information in. We need to get every person who lives in Bradley County counted. This means adults of all ages and children of all ages including infants. It does not matter if you are a registered voter or whether you are a legal citizen. I realize the later statement may make some people mad and scare those who may not be legal, but it is important that all get counted or our cities and county will suffer for the next ten years. This means millions of dollars for our local governments.
I would even go so far as to say that some governmental officials on the state and federal levels would not be upset if our count in South Arkansas is low, because it will mean more money to other areas of the state and nation. Do not let this happen!
If you did not receive a survey or need help preparing and sending it in, contact your mayor's office in the city you live in or the county judge's office if you live in unincorporated parts of the county and ask for help. They will help you. If you live in the Warren city limits call 870-226-6743. If you live in Hermitage call 870-463-2209. If you live in Banks or any other part of the county call 870-226-8404.
This is important. Act now!
