Monday, August 17, 2020

AAA releases 2020 High School Football Season Guidelines

2020 Arkansas Activities Association COVID-19 Football Guidelines:

MUST FOLLOW: Please visit the link below frequently to access changes or updates to the requirements. https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/images/uploads/pdf/directive__team_sports__.pdf

In accordance with the Directives Regarding Large Outdoor Venues/Large Indoor Venue Plans for School Sponsored Team Sports, all athletic events must follow the requirements linked below. EACH SUPERINTENDENT MUST RETURN A SIGNED COPY TO ADH (ONLY ONE FORM PER DISTRICT IS REQUIRED).

DIRECTIVES FOR LARGE OUTDOOR/INDOOR VENUE PLANS

General Requirements as of 8-11-2020

at 2:06 PM

