Wednesday, August 12, 2020

August 12 COVID-19 Metrics for Bradley County

Below are the daily stats for COVID-19 in Bradley County, Arkansas as of August 12 at 9:14 a.m.:

Total Positive: 207

Active Positive: 75

Recovered: 128

Deaths: 4

Negatives: 2,294

