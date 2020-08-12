News
Sports
Outdoors
Features
Classifieds
Obituaries
Advertising
Schools
Contact
Tweets by salinerivernews
Wednesday, August 12, 2020
August 12 COVID-19 Metrics for Bradley County
Below are the daily stats for COVID-19 in Bradley County, Arkansas as of August 12 at 9:14 a.m.:
Total Positive: 207
Active Positive: 75
Recovered: 128
Deaths: 4
Negatives: 2,294
at
9:18 AM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment