Friday, August 14, 2020

Aviation Commission to open bids on airport work

During a meeting of the Warren Aviation Commission August 13 the members were updated on the status of a project to rebuild the airport apron.  A grant has been secured to pay for the work and bids will be opened August 26.  The work is a continuation of upgrading and improving the airport.

In other business the commission was informed that the P.A.P.I. fly over inspection has been completed by the FAA and the precision landing system is operational and approved.

The members discussed future fuel purchased and the overall usage of the airport.

Mayor Pennington's office informed the commission that the airport received $1000.00 from the federal government from the CARES Act and the money was used to make repairs to the gas pump.

Present for the meeting were:

Commissioner Dr. Joe H. Wharton, Chairman

Commissioner Vernon Colvin, II

Commissioner Rick Stracner

Commissioner Bryan Martin

Also present were Mayor Denisa Pennington and her assistant Charlotte Brown.

