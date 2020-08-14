Aviation Commission to open bids on airport work

|Map courtesy of Google
The members discussed future fuel purchased and the overall usage of the airport.
Mayor Pennington's office informed the commission that the airport received $1000.00 from the federal government from the CARES Act and the money was used to make repairs to the gas pump.
Present for the meeting were:
Commissioner Dr. Joe H. Wharton, Chairman
Commissioner Vernon Colvin, II
Commissioner Rick Stracner
Commissioner Bryan Martin
Also present were Mayor Denisa Pennington and her assistant Charlotte Brown.
