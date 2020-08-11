BC 4-H Sewing Club completes annual community service project

The Bradley County 4-H Sewing Club recently completed their annual community service project. The girls were given blocks during the early stages of COVID-19 to complete at home to later be assembled during their summer camp meeting. These lap quilts will be donated to the veterans who will be admitted to the Hospice House in El Dorado in honor of their service to our country. Pictured are: Michaela Stanley, Precious Thomas, and Marlee Mann. Not pictured is Mayli Castleberry.
