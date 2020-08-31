BCEDC reports on subjects ranging from new website to residential properties

Shay Thomas, Wesley George and Laura George spoke as part of the "Vision Coalition" a group of younger people who are advocating for events in the downtown area and for growth. A number of other reports were given including an update from Rep. Wardlaw on the prison project. Sources have reported the bids came in too high land efforts remain underway to get the project underway.
The board then voted to authorize $1000.00 for the design of a website and to pay $250.00 per year for its upkeep. The board was informed the private developer, who the executive director has been talking to about building residential properties in Warren, reports he is about a year away from getting something going. There was also discussion about entergy working to certify the Griggs property for industrial use.
More discussion ensued about purchasing more land for industry and the board voted to contribute $300.00 to the upcoming Jr Livestock sale.
The next meeting is set for September 21.
Correction to earlier article: Salineriverchronicle.com previously reported that the BCEDC had authorized $1,000 for the design of the website and $250 per month for its upkeep. That report was incorrect. The upkeep will be $250 a year. We apologize for the earlier error.
