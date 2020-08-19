Bids come in high for rifle/pistol range

The City of Warren has been working for many months with the State Game and Fish Commission to fund and construct a Rifle/Pistol shooting range at the city's existing shooting range. Bids for the new phase of the range were accepted August 19 at the Warren Municipal Building. Two bids were received both around $950,000.00. The bids are both well in excess of the estimated cost and according to reports exceed the amount of grant money available.
Mr. Tommy Bond of Bond Consulting Engineers, who designed the project, indicated he would go back and review and check out the bids for accuracy. Mayor Pennington indicated the city might have to go back to the drawing board. Also present for the bid letting was Grant Tomlin with Game and Fish.
The two bids submitted were by Ideal Construction Company and ERC General Contractors. Any final contract has to be approved by the Warren City Council. Plans call for utilization of the grant funding available and in-kind contribution of dirt work by the city.
No comments:
Post a Comment