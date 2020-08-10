Bradley County Courthouse closing to public once again due to rising COVID-19 cases locally

Press release from the County:
ATTENTION:
Due to the rising numbers of the Covid-19 cases in Bradley County the Bradley County Courthouse will close to the public until further notice on Wednesday August 12, 2020
We will be available to help you Monday thru Friday from 8:00 A.M. until 4:30 P.M by phone at the following numbers.
Assessor – 870-226-2211
Circuit Clerk – 870-226-2272
Collector – 870-226-8400
County Clerk – 870-226-3464
County Judge – 870-226-3853
Landfill – 870-820-3234
Sheriff – 870-226-341
Solid Waste – 870-226-8470
Treasurer – 870-226-8402
There will be a drop box in the foyer of the front door for you to drop your payments.
The Sheriff’s outside door will be open so that you may pay your fines.
If you have any questions please call one of the numbers above.
No comments:
Post a Comment