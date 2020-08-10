Monday, August 10, 2020

Bradley County Courthouse closing to public once again due to rising COVID-19 cases locally

Press release from the County:

ATTENTION:

Due to the rising numbers of the Covid-19 cases in Bradley County the Bradley County Courthouse will close to the public until further notice on Wednesday August 12, 2020 

We will be available to help you Monday thru Friday from 8:00 A.M. until 4:30 P.M by phone at the following numbers. 

Assessor – 870-226-2211

Circuit Clerk – 870-226-2272

Collector – 870-226-8400

County Clerk – 870-226-3464

County Judge – 870-226-3853

Landfill – 870-820-3234

Sheriff – 870-226-341

Solid Waste – 870-226-8470

Treasurer – 870-226-8402

There will be a drop box in the foyer of the front door for you to drop your payments. 

The Sheriff’s outside door will be open so that you may pay your fines. 

If you have any questions please call one of the numbers above.

at 5:01 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)