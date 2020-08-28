Bradley County Jr. Livestock Show & Premium Sale information released

Youth only entries for the Livestock Show will be accepted for beef, swine, goats, sheep, and poultry. No
horses or rabbits will be exhibited this year. No adult entries will be shown. Three birds from each flock of poultry will need to be tested for Pullorum Typhoid on Thursday, September 3rd, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Bradley County Fairgrounds. All youth exhibitors planning to enter livestock and poultry must contact the Bradley County Extension Service at 870-226-8410 to reserve pens and cages.
Entries will be accepted at the Livestock Barn starting at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 10th. The Livestock Show will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 10th. The Jr. Livestock Exhibitor Premium Sale will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 11th. All livestock will be released starting at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 11th.
The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture is an equal opportunity/equal access/affirmative action institution.
