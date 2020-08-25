Bradley County polling locations for 2020

Bradley County polling locations have been designated and are as follows:
- Warren Housing Authority
- Donald W. Reynolds YMCA of Warren and Bradley County
- Banks Community Center
- Hermitage Community Center
- Eagle Lake Baptist Church
- Saline Baptist Church
Each of these locations are handicapped accessible and have suitable internet capabilities.
For the 2020 election voters of Bradley County may vote at any of these voting centers. It does not matter where you live or what precinct you reside in. This is new. All precincts are tied together and will allow you to vote for the offices up for election in whatever ward or JP district you are entitled to vote. You will not be able to vote at one Center and then go to another one and vote again. You will not be able to vote early and vote again. Only registered voters will be eligible to cast a ballot. The system has numerous safeguards.
It is important that all eligible voters cast a vote. Historically we do not have a high percentage turnout in Arkansas or Bradley County. This is your civic duty, if an eligible voter. If you are not registered to vote and are eligible, you must be registered by October 5, 2020.
Early voting in Bradeley County will begin October 19. Voting will be available at the Courthouse Monday-Friday 8:00am to 6pm. Early voting will be available on Saturdays from 10am to 4pm. The last day of early voting will be Monday, November 2, 2020 from 8am to 5pm.
To request an absentee ballot contact the County Clerk's office by mail or email or call 870-226-3464. You must request a ballot by October 27, 2020. You do not have to give an excuse for an absentee ballot in Arkansas, but you need to request it as early as possible, if you need one, in order to have time to receive it and send it back on time. If you have any questions contact the County Clerk at 870-226-3464. They will be happy to help you.
Bradley County Clerk:
870-226-3464
mailing address-101 E. Cedar, Bradley County Courthouse, Warren, Arkansas 71671
email-bradleyclerk@arkansasclerks.com
