City services active during the tropical storm

City of Warren police, fire and street departments were all active and working during tropical storm Laura and continue to be after the worst of it passed. While driving around Warren during some of the heavy rain and wind SRC saw a city fire engine blocking off streets that had excess water covering them, saw police units patrolling the community and saw street employees clearing debris and a few trees that lost the battle to strong winds. We talked to Street Foreman Ricky Joe Davis who was around town dealing with street and drainage issues.
It appears at an early glance that Warren experienced some street flooding for a short period of time and had a few limbs and a tree or two that went down. We are unaware at this time of any structural flooding. Further information will be provided as we learn of any problems.
There may have been a few power outages in town. We believe most residents and businesses have power and any trouble areas are being addressed.
