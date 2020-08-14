Commodity distribution August 28 in Bradley County

SEACAC will be issuing Commodities on a Drive Thru bases. Everyone will need to remain in their vehicles. Commodities will be brought to your vehicles. Please follow the IN and OUT signs to stay in line.
Southeast Arkansas Community Action Corporation will receive U.S.D.A food commodities. Items available will be: Cheese, Chicken Breast, Pork Patty, Orange Juice, Peaches, Vegetable Soup, Tomato Sauce, Lentils, Instant Milk, Pecan Pieces, Pears, Green Beans, Pinto Beans, Corn Flakes, Raisins. The rules for acceptance and participation in the U.S.D.A ’s Temporary Emergency Program are the same for everyone without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, disability, national origin, political affiliation, or veteran status. This institution is an equal opportunity provider. If your household’s income is at or below the federal poverty level, you may be eligible to receive surplus commodities. Households must meet income guidelines, live in the county that you apply for commodities, and show some type of identification (driver’s license, or other photo identification, etc.)
8:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church, Main St., Hamburg, AR.; Contact Cindy Griever at 870-853-8606 or 870-226-2668 X 307.
Chicot County: Tuesday, August 25, 2020
8:00 a.m. at the Expo Center, 1411 Park St., Lake Village, AR.; Contact Simone Brown at 870-265-3379 or 870-226-2668 X 307.
Desha County: Wednesday, August 26, 2020
8:00 a.m. at the Municipal Complex, McGehee, AR., Contact Melvin Newman at 870-222-3392 or 870-226-2668 X 307.
Drew County: Thursday, August 27, 2020
8:00 a.m. at the Morning Star Baptist Church, 312 E. Oakland., Monticello AR.; Contact Natasha Ware at 870-460-0842 or 870-226-2668 X 307.
Bradley County: Friday, August 28, 2020
8:00 a.m. at the Central Office, 1208 N. Myrtle, Warren, AR.; Contact Christina Harding at 870-226-4413 or 870-226-2668 X 307.
