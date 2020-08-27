Council authorizes new fire engine, but balks on payment proposal

Four members of the Warren City Council met Wednesday, August 26 to make a decision on the purchase of a new, used fire engine ladder truck, to replace the city's current engine that is not functional. The matter has been under discussion for some time as the city attempted to secure a grant to help defray the cost. The grant fell through for 2020 and Mayor Pennington recommended preceding now rather than waiting until 2021 with no guarantee of a grant and continuing without a ladder engine.
At a Ways & Means Committee meeting last week the Mayor briefed the committee on her plan to move forward and purchase a new, used engine that Chief Ascraft has located in Pennsylvania, pending final approval of the full council and a personal inspection by Warren fire personnel. The purpose of the called council meeting was to authorize the purchase, subject to the inspection and approve payment. At the Ways & Means Committee meeting the Mayor discussed financing the engine through a local bank or financial institution. At the meeting, Council Member Dorothy Henderson, Chairperson of the Ways & Means Committee asked why the council's Fire Committee was not being asked for a recommendation. She was told the Mayor's Office had been unable to get a meeting of the committee called.
The called meeting consisted of Council Members Henderson and Marshall present in person and Members Frazer and Burks attending by phone. Council Member Moseley had reported she could not attend, being out of town on family business and no word was received from Member Tolefree. Four members make a quorum.
A proposal was made by the Mayor and Fire Chief Ashcraft to buy a 2003 American LaFrance fire engine ladder truck from a department in Pennsylvania subject to inspection by Warren fire personnel. Total cost for the engine, necessary equipment that does not come with the engine and a construction addition to the Warren ESC Building to house the engine is $119, 546.09. The council voted 4-0 to approve the recommendation. The addition to the ESC Building is required because of the size of the vehicle.
The mayor then asked City Treasurer Robert Milton to inform the council that the city has around $450,000.00 in general sales tax money not drawing interest at this time that could be used to pay the $119,000.00 without borrowing money. Council Member Henderson questioned the exact amount of money in the fund and was told something around $450,000.00. Mrs Henderson stated she did not think it was that much and was concerned about dipping into the cash balances. She stated she had expected a loan proposal and would still like to see one before paying for the engine and equipment. The Mayor noted that time is of the essence, because the city has a hold on the engine only through Friday August 28. By a vote of two in favor, one abstention and one against, the motion to take money from the city's cash balances to pay for the engine and equipment failed.
Mayor Pennington stated she would try to get a loan proposal and would likely have to call another meeting by Friday to take final action.
In visiting with some of the council after the meeting, they stated support for purchasing the engine and other items but were not aware of the plan to use cash funds and wanted to see a financing option, which they had expected to have at the called meeting. Salineriverchronicle.com will stay on top of this matter and keep the public informed.
In a side note, after failure to reach Council Member Tolefree just before the start of the meeting, the Eagle Democrat reporter stated he had just ran into Mr. Tolefree who stated he had not been notified of the meeting and would not be present. The reporter had asked Mr Tolefree if he would see him at the meeting in just a few minutes? City officials stated they had emailed and called Mr. Tolefree to notify him of the meeting.
