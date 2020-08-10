Dispute leads to allegation of hit and run

August 4, 2020, Warren Police Officers responded to a dispute call went to the area of Cardinal Street. Prior to their arrival an incident had escalated and it was alleged that a man was hit by a vehicle and the vehicle had left the scene.
During the course of the investigation it was determined that the teenage driver of the vehicle had been trying to leave the scene of the dispute while an adult male was confronting them about alleged reckless driving. During the confrontation the adult male allegedly made threats of bodily harm toward the teenager and occupants of the vehicle. The adult allegedly attempted to block the vehicle so it could not leave. The vehicle went around an atv driven by the adult male. Once around the atv, the adult subject then stood in the street in front of the vehicle, not allowing it to drive away. According to the report, the teenage driver honked the horn multiple times and told the adult to move. He did not. The vehicle began to slowly move forward and the adult still refused to move. Eventually the car bumped the adult and he still would not move. Shortly thereafter the adult ended up on the hood of the car and was thrown off. The adult was transported to Bradley County Medical Center and treated for minor injuries.
The vehicle was later stopped in Monticello and statements were gathered from the occupants of the vehicle. Since the driver was a juvenile, the case will be referred to Juvenile Court. The investigation remains ongoing and charges against the adult will be reviewed.
