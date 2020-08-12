Door-to-Door Visits Begin Nationwide for 2020 Census

Census Takers to Follow Up With About 56 Million Households Nationwide
AUG. 11, 2020 — This week, the U.S. Census Bureau began following up with households nationwide that have not yet responded to the 2020 Census. Based on the current self-response rate of 63.3%, the Census Bureau estimates it will need to visit about 56 million addresses to collect responses in person. Up to 500,000 census takers across the country will go door to door to assist people in responding to the 2020 Census.
