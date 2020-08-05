Hermitage and Jersey Volunteer Fire Departments Receive Wildfire Suppression Kits from Arkansas Department of Agriculture

LITTLE ROCK, AR – The Rural Fire Protection program, managed by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division, distributed 84 Wildfire Suppression Kits to rural volunteer fire departments this year. The Forestry Division received $272,000 from the United States Forest Service's 2019 Volunteer Fire Assistance Grant to purchase and distribute the kits that feature equipment and gear necessary for the safe suppression of wildfires.
Volunteer fire departments are the primary partner to Forestry crews in wildfire response and suppression but often need the specialized equipment and gear necessary for safe wildfire suppression. Since 2014, more than 375 volunteer fire departments in Arkansas have received Wildfire Suppression Kits through the Rural Fire Protection program. Kits distributed this year include lightweight wildfire-resistant coveralls and gloves, hand rakes, back-pack water pumps, and leaf blowers.
Volunteer fire departments interested in participating in the Wildfire Suppression Kit program submit
applications that are scored according to specific criteria, including fire district population, the size of the response area, wildfire equipment response needs, and other factors. The application period for next year’s Wildfire Protection Kit program is expected to open August 17, 2020.
Fire Departments can expect to receive an application for next year’s program in the mail, or can find one online at www.agriculture.arkansas.gov/forestry/rural-fire-protection-program/ when the application period opens. Fire Departments may contact Kathryn Mahan-Hooten at Kathryn.Mahan@agriculture.arkansas.gov or (501) 679-3183 with questions regarding the application.
Fire departments that received the kits in 2020 are listed below by fire department and county:
Alpine/ Clark Co.
Amit/ Clark Co.
BDR Dist. #1 / Crawford Co.
Bearden/ Ouachita Co.
Booneville Rural/ Logan Co.
Boston Mountain/
Washington Co.
Brookland/ Craighead Co.
Caddo Gap/ Montgomery Co.
Cairo/ Union Co.
CS&Z/ Lonoke Co.
Caraway/ Craighead Co.
Cave City/ Sharp Co.
Centerville/ Faulkner Co.
Central/ Sevier Co.
Clarkridge/ Baxter Co.
Clifty/ Madison Co.
Compton/ Newton Co.
Cord/ Independence Co.
Cotton Plant/ Woodruff Co.
Crawford Dist. #3/ Crawford Co.
Crawford Dist. #6/ Crawford Co.
Danville/ Yell Co.
Dardanelle Rural/ Yell Co.
Desha/ Independence Co.
DeValls Bluff/ Prairie Co.
East Pulaski/ Pulaski Co.
El Paso/ White Co.
Erwin/ Jackson Co.
Fairview/ White Co.
Garnett/ Lincoln Co.
Green Forest/ Carrol Co.
Greenbrier/ Faulkner Co.
Gurdon/ Clark Co.
Guy/ Faulkner Co.
Havana/ Yell Co.
Helena-West Helena/
Phillips Co.
Hermitage/ Bradley Co.
Horatio/ Sevier Co.
Hughes/ St. Francis Co.
Jasper/ Newton Co.
Jersey Rural/ Bradley Co.
Jessieville/ Garland Co.
Kingston Rural/ Madison Co.
Lafe/ Greene Co.
Laneburg/ Nevada Co.
Linwood-Moscow/ Jefferson Co.
Lockesburg/ Sevier Co.
Lonoke/ Lonoke Co.
Louann/ Ouachita Co.
Marmaduke/ Greene Co.
Mayflower/ Faulkner Co.
Montrose/ Ashley Co.
Mount Judea/ Newton Co.
Newark/ Independence Co.
Nine Mile Ridge/ Fulton Co.
North White Co./ White Co.
Northeast Greene Co./
Greene Co.
Oak Grove/ Carroll Co.
Oark Dist. #10/ Johnson Co.
Oden-Pencil Bluff/ Montgomery Co.
Pangburn/ White Co.
PG&S/ Searcy Co.
Piggott/ Clay Co.
Pineville/ Izard Co.
Piney/ Garland Co.
River Bend/ Lafayette Co.
Rockport-Mt. Willow/ Hot Spring Co.
Ross Van Ness/ Chicot Co.
Rosston/ Nevada Co.
Salem/ Fulton Co.
Scott/ Pulaski Co.
Sixth District/ Stone Co.
Smyrna/ Madison Co.
South Carroll Co./ Carroll Co.
Stephens/ Ouachita Co.
Tucker/ Jefferson Co.
Unit-Frost Prairie/ Ashley Co.
Upper White Oak/ Ouachita Co.
Waldron Rural/ Scott Co.
West Pulaski/ Pulaski Co.
White Bluff- Rye Hill/
Sebastian Co.
Wilson/ Mississippi Co.
Wirth/ Sharp Co.
No comments:
Post a Comment