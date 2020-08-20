Hermitage City Council conducts a full agenda

Dealing with a full agenda August 18, the Hermitage City Council dealt with a number of items related to expanding sewer lines and updating the city's wastewater treatment facility. The city announced a new grant for sewer extensions and a loan for treatment updates.
After opening the meeting, the floor was open to the public to make remarks not to exceed three minutes. Mr. Eddie Wells was present and asked the status of an issue he has addressed to the council previously, concerning a public alley and items he says have been placed in the right of way. At the July meeting Mr. Wells was told the city would look into the matter and he was told the same thing during the August 18 meeting. No action was taken and no other information provided by city officials.
Reports were then provided by the police fire, water, sewer and animal control personnel. Financial reports were approved.
According to the police chief, the department issued eleven citations in July and received grant funds to buy a police car. The council voted to open an account with First State Bank to deposit the grant money. The Mayor reported that $5000.00 has been given to Hermitage to purchase masks donated by Rural Community Assistance Partnership. The council was told the fire department had received $9211.04 from Act 833 funding.
A report was provided on a water leak that took several days to repair as a result of repairs that did not hold. A new section of pipe had to be installed.
Mayor Kendrix told the council that a grant for $358,640.00 has been awarded to extend sewer lines and a loan of $499,000.00 has been approved for sewer treatment upgrades.
Council members then approved a contract to have major asphalt repairs to Wanda Lane and N. Hermit Drive at a cost of $10,000.00. A company out of Little Rock will be hired to get the work done before school starts. The work has a one year warranty.
