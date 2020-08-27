Hermitage Community Center opening today at 10:30 am for those needing shelter during storm

Press release from the City of Hermitage:
The City of Hermitage will open the Hermitage Community Center at 10:30 am today for those who need a place to stay today during the high winds. Weather stations are indicating around noon today. This is NOT a designated safe building and anyone seeking shelter there enters at their own risk. The City if Hermitage will not be liable for any injuries. Anyone seeking shelter will be required to sign a waiver of liability, wear masks, and practice social distancing. We will be doing health screenings as you enter and regularly throughout your stay.
