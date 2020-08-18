Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Hermitage receives grant for new wastewater construction

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (August 18, 2020) – The Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC) has awarded $7,162,966 in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) to 23 Arkansas counties and communities.

The grants were awarded under the General Assistance set-aside, which is designed to provide communities the opportunity to apply for a variety of non-housing public facility and public infrastructure projects. These funds originate from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) State Program for Small Cities.

The 23 projects include the following cities and counties:


Alicia: $95,000—Drainage improvements

Augusta: $200,000—Public library construction

Beedeville: $200,000—Water rehab

Birdsong: $200,000—Wastewater rehab

Bodcaw: $558,162—New water construction

Bonanza: $200,000—Wastewater rehab

Briarcliff: $1,000,000—New water construction

Carroll County: $198,265—Health unit improvements

Dell: $200,000—Drainage improvements

Dierks: $199,825—Wastewater rehab

Emerson: $133,574—Wastewater rehab

England: $200,000—Wastewater rehab

Eudora: $199,950—Emergency shelter improvements

Flippin: $1,000,000—New wastewater construction

Hermitage: $358,640—New wastewater construction

Howard County: $199,200—Water rehab

Hughes: $823,200—Wastewater rehab

Izard County: $200,000—Senior center improvement

Kensett: $200,000—Wastewater rehab

Mammoth Spring: $200,000—Senior center construction

Mountain Home: $200,000—Children’s Advocacy Center renovations

Peach Orchard: $197,150—Street improvement

Tuckerman: $200,000—Food pantry expansion

To be eligible for CDBG funds through this program, communities must have a population of less than 50,000, and at least 51 percent of the persons benefitting from the project must be of low- to moderate-income. All Arkansas cities and counties are eligible for the grant program with the exception of 13 entitlement cities that receive CDBG funds directly from HUD.

For more information on the CDBG program, contact the Grants Management Division at (501) 682-7682 or visit https://www.arkansasedc.com/grants.


