Hermitage receives grant for new wastewater construction

The grants were awarded under the General Assistance set-aside, which is designed to provide communities the opportunity to apply for a variety of non-housing public facility and public infrastructure projects. These funds originate from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) State Program for Small Cities.
The 23 projects include the following cities and counties:
Alicia: $95,000—Drainage improvements
Augusta: $200,000—Public library construction
Beedeville: $200,000—Water rehab
Birdsong: $200,000—Wastewater rehab
Bodcaw: $558,162—New water construction
Bonanza: $200,000—Wastewater rehab
Briarcliff: $1,000,000—New water construction
Carroll County: $198,265—Health unit improvements
Dell: $200,000—Drainage improvements
Dierks: $199,825—Wastewater rehab
Emerson: $133,574—Wastewater rehab
England: $200,000—Wastewater rehab
Eudora: $199,950—Emergency shelter improvements
Flippin: $1,000,000—New wastewater construction
Hermitage: $358,640—New wastewater construction
Howard County: $199,200—Water rehab
Hughes: $823,200—Wastewater rehab
Izard County: $200,000—Senior center improvement
Kensett: $200,000—Wastewater rehab
Mammoth Spring: $200,000—Senior center construction
Mountain Home: $200,000—Children’s Advocacy Center renovations
Peach Orchard: $197,150—Street improvement
Tuckerman: $200,000—Food pantry expansion
To be eligible for CDBG funds through this program, communities must have a population of less than 50,000, and at least 51 percent of the persons benefitting from the project must be of low- to moderate-income. All Arkansas cities and counties are eligible for the grant program with the exception of 13 entitlement cities that receive CDBG funds directly from HUD.
For more information on the CDBG program, contact the Grants Management Division at (501) 682-7682 or visit https://www.arkansasedc.com/grants.
