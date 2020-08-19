Hermitage School Board Meeting August 10

Members of the Hermitage School Board Mary Hamilton, Russell Richard, Gary Vines, David Wilkerson, Kevin Reep and Dorothy Davis along with Superintendent Dr. Tracy Tucker and other administrative staff of the district were present Monday, August 10 for the monthly meeting of the board.
The first item was an address by Becky Outlaw concerning her children and the plan for learning in the upcoming school year. Dr. Tucker and the principals responded to each of her questions.
Other actions taken included approval of the "Statement of Assurance", "Bullying Report" and a motion to transfer funds from the 2019-2020 school year to the Building Fund. The board voted to purchase a Chevrolet Traverse and approved the AAEA recommended resolution for superintendent mentoring. The CEP agreement and policy statement and reimbursement rate changes for breakfast and lunch were approved. Breakfast is $2.30 and lunch is $3.85.
Next the board approved the lease bus payment for four buses with Midwest Bus Sales. a motion was approved to accept the bid of $400.00 for used buses from Keith Outlaw.
After an executive session the following personnel action were approved:
- Hire Erandi Acuchi-Alendar as the point of contact during COVID-19 pandemic for eight hours a day for 180 days with a stipend of $4500.00 for extra duties outside the contract for the 2020-2021 school year.
- Hire Lupe Martinez as a night custodian during the pandemic.
- Hire Sarah Rice as the migrant summer worker for school age students for $2500.00.
- Hired Lisa Thomas as a cafeteria worker for the 2020-2021 school year only.
- Hired Rhonda Daniel as the ARMAC Coordinator for a contract amount of $100.00.
- Accepted the resignation of Tarah Martin Crain as Band Director, effective August 5, contingent upon her not working in any other school district in Arkansas for 2020-2021 school year.
The board then adjourned.
