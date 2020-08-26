Hurricane Laura sets sights on south Arkansas

As Hurricane Laura barrels toward the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast, it is predicated that once it hits landfall, it will head for Arkansas. At this time it appears the Southwest portion of the state will be the first hit as the storm moves north northeast through the state. It should arrive Thursday afternoon into the overnight and move on through and out of the state Friday. Depending on the track it takes we could get 4-7 inches of rain and 40-50 MPH winds. There could be some isolated tornadoes. Stay alert at all times.
As of now Warren appears to be right on the edge of the heaviest rain but still may get a substantial amount. Winds may be strong and always be on the alert for tornadoes. Just a minor change in the projected track could alter things a lot.
Salineriverchronicle.com will watch the forecast closely as the storm proceeds through Arkansas. Keep all devices fully charged.
