List of upcoming public meetings

Over the next few weeks several public meetings are scheduled:
- Thursday, August 20-City Council Ways & Means Committee 4:30 Mun. Courtroom
- Monday, August 24-BCEDC Bd. 5:30 BCEDC Building
- Monday, August 24-City Street Committee 4:30 Mun. Courtroom
- Wednesdsay, August 26-Airport Bid opening Chamber Conference room
- Thursday, August 27-Hospital Bd. Brunson Complex on N. Bragg St.
- Tuesday, September 1-Civil Service Commission 5:30 Mun. Courtroom
These meetings are open to the public except when personnel decisions are being discussed. All actions taken by City of Warren Boards and Commissions are reported to the City Council monthly.
