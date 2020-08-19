Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Masks and social distancing measures showing some good trends within the last week statewide

As the Arkansas schools re-opening date rapidly comes on the calendar, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday, August 18, 2020 that 410 new cases of COVID-19 have been found state-wide, one of the lower numbers the State has seen in recent weeks.

"Clearly we have a trend over the last week to 10 days," said Governor Asa Hutchinson in response to the downward trend of positive cases recently.  The Governor did caution that the success we are seeing will only continue if citizens continue to socially distance and wear masks when in public.

16 more people in the state have unfortunately died from COVID-19, bringing the total to 603, four of which were people from Bradley County.

Below are the Bradley County COVID-19 metrics as of 4:00 p.m. on August 18:
  • Total Positive: 227
  • Active Positive: 57
  • Recovered: 166
  • Deaths: 4
  • Negatives: 2,678
