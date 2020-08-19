Masks and social distancing measures showing some good trends within the last week statewide

"Clearly we have a trend over the last week to 10 days," said Governor Asa Hutchinson in response to the downward trend of positive cases recently. The Governor did caution that the success we are seeing will only continue if citizens continue to socially distance and wear masks when in public.
16 more people in the state have unfortunately died from COVID-19, bringing the total to 603, four of which were people from Bradley County.
Below are the Bradley County COVID-19 metrics as of 4:00 p.m. on August 18:
