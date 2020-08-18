Tuesday, August 18, 2020

New election equipment unveiled for Quorum Court

Members of the Bradley County Quorum Court were introduced to new voting machine equipment that has been purchased by the county with funding provided by the Arkansas Secretary of State's Office.  A presentation was made by Election Commission Chairperson Marlene Elliott.  'She had a voting machine in the courtroom to be looked over along with other new electronic equipment.  The Chairperson explained how the system would work and the safety features of the system.

According to Chairperson Elliott, Bradley County will have six voting locations spread throughout the county.  Voters from all precincts will be able to vote at any of the six locations, making voting more convenient.  Early voting will still be conducted and anyone may request an absentee ballot without giving an excuse.  She encouraged those desiring  absentee ballots to request one as quickly as possible.

Mrs. Elliott stated that IDs will continue to be required to vote.  She told SRC that the commission needs more poll workers.  Anyone wishing to participate should contact the County Clerk's Office.

In other business, Judge McKinney reported that plans are underway to upgrade the county 911 system.  He reported on county roads that have been graveled and encouraged the Justices to support the renewal of the statewide one half cent sales tax for roads, streets and highways.  The court voted to approve the 2019 legislative audit and to adopt ordinance #749 authorizing voting centers.

Seven of the nine JPs were present for the meeting and two took part by phone.



