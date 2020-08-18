New election equipment unveiled for Quorum Court

According to Chairperson Elliott, Bradley County will have six voting locations spread throughout the county. Voters from all precincts will be able to vote at any of the six locations, making voting more convenient. Early voting will still be conducted and anyone may request an absentee ballot without giving an excuse. She encouraged those desiring absentee ballots to request one as quickly as possible.
In other business, Judge McKinney reported that plans are underway to upgrade the county 911 system. He reported on county roads that have been graveled and encouraged the Justices to support the renewal of the statewide one half cent sales tax for roads, streets and highways. The court voted to approve the 2019 legislative audit and to adopt ordinance #749 authorizing voting centers.
Seven of the nine JPs were present for the meeting and two took part by phone.
No comments:
Post a Comment