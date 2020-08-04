Pastime: It’s almost time for school

There are some indelible memories about the start of the school year long ago.
It usually started with the late summer appearance of school supplies in town. There was the ever popular, Blue Horse Notebook, or the Big Chief Tables, or how about a snazzy denim covered three ring-note books with a back pocket right there on the blue denim cover.
Of how about a daring a wire spiraled giant five-subject notebooks for all your classes this fall.
And always there were the packages of a dozen No. 2 yellow pencils and all those sizes of Crayola Crayons began appearing on the shelves of such places as The United Dollar Store, Morgan & Lindsey or Ben Franklin’s 5 and 10, on Main.
School supplies making their appearance usually occurred shortly after the 4th of July, always seemed an indication the summer was quickly drawing to a close.
There was always a towering stack of brown, 40-pound sacks of “white lime” for marking off the local football fields that magically appeared along the back wall of Wayne’s Pool Hall, almost blocking the rear entrance of the hall along Cypress Street after July 1.
