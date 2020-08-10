Pastime: Sing the W.H.S. Alma Mater

Football Friday Nights are almost here.
And I can, without a doubt, hear, yes, literally hear almost a half-century later, parts of songs, marches, drum cadences and band stand music from yesteryear, that brings a new tear to my eye.
It all starts for me, at least, with the school’s own song – the Alma Mater.
Remember it?
Sure you do.
As the new school year began, the musical staff of W.H.S., the Martin’s both Curry and Mary Lou, would always, focus, at least on the start of the year on getting “to know the schools’ unique song.”
As at times, when the 60- member mixed chorus or the 48-member band kids might gather en masse for a practice, to all our attention to the task at hand, Mary Lou Martin or Curry, would simply begin the session by introducing the musical score for the Alma Mater.
Mary Lou often in choir rehearsals just started quietly playing the Alma Mater on the piano over the din of conversation, giggles, and horseplay, to calm the masses.
Quickly, I mean very quickly, order was restored and the education was to begin.
I was oh, so fortunate in my time at WHS to have some of the best, of that decade and I think for decades following, musicians both vocal and instrumental on those stages.
If I close my eyes right now and focus I can hear several young ladies in my class, oh, so softly sing those 41 words – they sound like angles singing.
No comments:
Post a Comment