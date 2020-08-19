Pee wee football canceled in Southeast Arkansas/ Job Opening

According to the Donald W. Reynolds YMCA of Warren and Bradley County, the 2020 Pee Wee tackle football season has been canceled due to covid-19. Several communities in Southeast Arkansas play in the league for 3-4 graders and 5-6 graders. Plans had been to try and have the season using precautions as directed by the State of Arkansas. The two Warren teams were prepared to participate, but the majority of the other teams withdrew causing the league to cancel the 2020 season. Anyone with questions should contact the YMCA at 226-2404. The Y fitness center continues to be open under covid-19 safety guidelines.
According to the Donald W. Reynolds YMCA of Warren and Bradley County Executive Director David Richey, the Y is still seeking a person to operate the after school camp program. There is an ad on the front page of saslineriverchronicle.com providing details on the qualifications for the job and how to apply.
