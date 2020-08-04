Q&A for parents on Warren's back-to-school COVID-19 guidelines

Our goal will be to provide as safe an experience as possible that includes a rich educational experience, with opportunities for social interaction and extracurricular activities while adhering to guidelines provided by the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) and the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Schools (DESE).
Included in the guidance are building specific plans for each campus and guidance for the JVA.
Revised July 30, 2020
When is the first day for students?
School will begin on August 24, 2020. This date will only change if the governor and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education direct otherwise.
Who will be required to wear face coverings?
As of July 16, 2020, the Arkansas Department of Health and Governor Asa Hutchinson issued an executive order mandating that all persons age 10 and above wear a face covering when physical distancing is not possible. This includes indoor and outdoor spaces. The Warren School District is requiring all staff and students PreK-12 to wear face coverings.
Do we need to provide masks for our student or will one be provided?
Students may bring their own mask from home. However, if a student does not have a mask, the district will provide one for them.
Will bus transportation be provided?
Yes, the district will provide bus transportation for all students. All students will be required to wear a mask while riding a bus. Additional bus stops will be added to help with social distancing while waiting on a bus. Hand sanitizer will be used upon entering and exiting the school buses for every student. All buses will be disinfected after each trip. Transportation will only be provided for those students who are attending 100% on site instruction.
Will social distancing guidelines be observed?
Social distancing will be observed as much as feasibly possible, but there could possibly be times when students will be closer than the recommended 6 ft apart. Students will be required to wear face coverings. We will redesign classrooms and cafeteria spaces to increase the space between students when feasible.
Will students and adults be screened daily?
Adults will complete a daily screening tool. We will trust our parents to screen their children and not send them to school if they:
- have a fever of 100.4º F;
- have a cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, or loss of taste or smell; and
- have been in contact with a person known to be infected with COVID-19.
The Warren School District will randomly check students' temperature throughout the day.
Will classrooms be arranged differently to protect students?
Yes, classrooms will be arranged to provide more space between students. That might mean all desks are arranged in rows facing in a single direction. It might result in reading areas with bean bags, couches or comfy chairs being removed. It might include dividers between students who are seated at a table. We will make every effort to provide distance but not limit students’ ability to interact and communicate with others in their classroom. Additionally, supplies and materials will not be shared by students.
What special precautions will be implemented in regard to cleaning and sanitizing?
Sanitation and cleanliness will be a high priority for our district as we return in the fall. Restrooms will be cleaned on a continuous basis throughout the day. Each room will be sanitized between transition times. We will also provide time for handwashing and hand sanitizing throughout the campuses. Students will be asked to sanitize their hands each time they leave and enter a new space.
How normal will the day be for a student?
Our goal is for your student(s) to have as normal of a day as possible while we also provide as much safety as possible. K-5 students will remain in the same classroom all day for instruction but will transition from one class to another for pullouts with the same group of students. Of course, sanitation will take place before a new group of students enter a space. We will eliminate as many transitions as possible to ensure the environment is kept sanitized and contact with others are kept to a minimum. 6-12 students will remain in the same classroom as much as possible. Teachers will transition to the different classrooms for instruction. Students will only transition to other classrooms for elective, extra-curricular, or SEACBEC classes.
Click on links to see each school’s plan.
Will our students have the same arrival and dismissal times?
Depending on guidance from ADH, arrival and dismissal times may be varied, in order to increase social distancing and to decrease the number of students in the cafeteria and gym before school starts. See Campus Reentry Plans in the above links.
Will students attend school every day or will we have some type of alternative schedule?
We plan for students to attend school daily following a very similar schedule to the traditional school day. There are digital learning days built in the calendar to practice remote learning. This could be up to 2 days a month. Students will be expected to complete assignments at home while communicating with their teacher, who will be on campus. Hopefully this practice will help with a smooth transition in the event we have to pivot to remote learning.
How will you help fill any gaps my student has from the previous year?
Curriculum teams have worked to revise the curriculum so that missed essential standards will be addressed when students return. Additionally, students will be assessed to determine individual strengths and deficits. These assessments will determine if students need additional support. At the secondary level, missed skills from a previous course will be embedded in the next course in the sequence. For example, a student enrolled in geometry would have geometry skills embedded in their Algebra II course.
Will students at the elementary still have extra classes like pe, art, music, guidance, and library?
Yes, students will continue to participate in activity classes, check out library books, and receive guidance and gifted instruction. As much as possible, students will remain in the same group while attending pull-out classes. In other situations, such as pe, students may have an assigned area in the gym with specific materials assigned to their classroom.
Will my elementary student have recess?
Yes, elementary students will have outdoor playtime with restrictions that limit the number of students they come in contact with. Additionally, students' hands will be sanitized before and after recess.
Will we have an orientation/registration?
Each campus plan for orientation can be found in their individual reentry plans. Please click on the link below to see each school’s plan.
Will my student eat lunch in his/her classroom?
Based on current guidance, the ADH is recommending that districts limit the capacity of students in the cafeteria. We anticipate this may mean we will be required to adjust lunch schedules and where students eat. Proper sanitation of all areas will be completed after each meal. Procedures will not allow students to pick up utensils, self-serve, or share food.
Will I be allowed to eat lunch at school with my child?
No, unfortunately. Parent and guardian visits to school will be limited to essential activity. We must minimize risk for all students.
Can my child bring their lunch from home?
Yes, your child may bring their lunch from home. We are requiring lunches brought from home be in a brown paper sack or a bag that can be thrown away immediately after your child eats his or her lunch. No lunch boxes will be allowed.
Can I bring my child lunch from a restaurant?
No, we are not allowing outside food to be brought to school for lunches or snacks.
Will my child be allowed to bring a backpack?
Backpacks are optional.
Will students be allowed to use the water fountains?
Parents are encouraged to send a water bottle with their student. Touchless refillable water stations will be available at all campuses.
If a student comes to school sick, what will happen?
If a student comes to school sick, the school nurse or designee will screen the student and check the child’s temperature. If the temperature is over the ADH guidance, the student will be sent home and will need to be fever-free for 48 hours without medication before returning to school. When the child returns to school, the school nurse or designee will check the child’s temperature.
If an individual tests positive for COVID-19, what will happen?
In the event an individual tests positive, we will follow the latest guidance from the Arkansas Department of Health as well as those recommended by the CDC. That guidance may be found at https://bit.ly/3fOnrHX. We will follow all state and national directives for contact tracing so families remain informed.
What advice do you have for students with special needs (autism, asthma, panic attacks, anxiety, diabetes, etc.) or students with weakened immune systems and pre-existing conditions?
The district will be prepared to accommodate students through both onsite and offsite instruction with special needs. Our Special Education instructors will be taking extra precautions when working with students. If parents have concerns about their students who may be at high-risk because of COVID-19, they may explore the virtual learning option which allows the student to continue their education from the safety of their own home.
If I don’t want my student to return to a traditional classroom, what are my options?
The Warren School District will be offering Jacks Virtual Academy for the 2020-2021 school year. Jacks Virtual Academy is open to all students who are legal residents of the district or who have met the requirements for school choice. There will be no cost for students electing to enroll in the Jacks Virtual Academy. Students will be provided a school issued iPad. To participate, students must have reliable internet services. Please see the Jacks Virtual Academy Questions and Answers, which can be found HERE.
To enroll, parents must complete the Jacks Virtual Academy Registration form CLICK HERE.
If students choose to do full-time virtual, will they be able to participate in extracurricular activities?
Jacks Virtual Academy students in grades 7-12 may participate in AAA activities in person at the school, including band, choir, and athletics. 6th grade students may participate in beginning choir and band. JVA students will be able to participate in BETA and National Honor Society. K-5 students will not participate in onsite extracurricular activities. Students will have to provide their own transportation for on campus activities.
What happens if we have school closures again?
If schools close again, a plan for at-home digital learning has been developed. This plan includes Pre-K-8 grade using Lincoln Learning and grades 9-12 using Virtual Arkansas. Teachers will deliver live lessons. Students will learn how to use these Learning Management Systems by participating in lessons throughout the week while at school. Blended learning that includes both on-site traditional instruction and digital instruction will become the norm. This approach will allow students who might be quarantined for a limited amount of time to continue their education even if they are not physically present in the classroom.
How will I communicate with the teacher?
Communication platforms will be shared with parents during class meetings.
