Re-New-ing Edinburg meeting minutes

The meeting was opened by President Trenna Kemp by welcoming everyone in attendance. The minutes of the previous meeting were emailed plus distributed to those present. Motion to accept the minutes was made by Larry Waldrop, seconded by Don Triplett. Motion passed.
Linda Hornaday passed out copies of the financial statement and with no questions or corrections, the statement will be submitted for audit.
Trenna Kemp advised members that the historical documentary is still on track to be completed late fall with a few more interviews to be conducted.
Melody Spears gave a report regarding insurance for the New Edinburg Community Property and its limits. She also said that no decision had been made regarding a fall barbecue for the community nor Christmas activities as all activities depend on control of the virus.
On October 1, 2, and 3rd the Historic Junk Hunt is scheduled to pass through New Edinburg, therefore, re-New-ing Edinburg is accepting donations in order to participate in the junk hunt. All proceeds of the junk hunt go to New Edinburg community projects. Donations are accepted at the old Stewart Store in New Edinburg and can be placed on the store steps.
Kathy Waldrop reminded the group that plans need to be made now if additional Christmas decorations are to be added this year. After a brief discussion, motion was made by Linda Hornaday, seconded by Larry Waldrop for the group to create a JOY sign for possible use at the First Baptist Church and to also create several additional Christmas ornaments to be placed throughout the town. Motion passed.
The barn quilt which was painted in July has been placed at the old Ray Estes Garage on Highway 8 and will be placed on the Delta Timbers barn quilt trail. Discussion was held concerning other possible quilt types and places to be placed in the future.
Trenna advised everyone that the Great Arkansas Cleanup is scheduled for September 1 through October 31. Motion was made by Larry Waldrop, seconded by Patricia McClellan that re-New-ing Edinburg once again participate in the cleanup. Motion passed. Everyone is encouraged to pick up trash along the road on which they live and report the number of bags picked up plus miles of road covered at the October 20 meeting. Group members will coordinate their efforts to pick up additional roads in the area and encourage all community members to “adopt” their road and pick up trash.
Motion was made by Larry Waldrop, seconded by Linda Hornaday to adjourn. Motion passed.
