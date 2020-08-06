Remember Census Assistance Day Friday August 7

If you need any help or information concerning the 2020 Census stop by the Warren Municipal Building on Myrtle Street Friday August 7 from 8-12am and 1-4pm. Tables will be set up in front of the building and will be manned with people who can help. If you have not already sent your census packet in by internet or by mail, please stop by the Municipal Building and they will help you with ways to respond.
This is very important and essential to the future of Warren and Bradley County. It is the law!
The help will be provided outdoors but please wear a mask.
No comments:
Post a Comment