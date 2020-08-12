Salineriverchronicle.com asks Governor about attendance at possible high school football games

The highest growth rate in Southeast Arkansas during that time was among those age 18-24, followed closely by those ages 0-17.
Bradley County had some positive news from Tuesday, as three people in the area have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of active cases in the County down to 75.
Testing is still a concern as Governor Hutchinson noted. Commercial lab testing results have slowed down significantly due to the strain being placed on them from other states such as Florida. UAMS and the Arkansas Department of Health also conduct testing.
While address the testing issues, Governor Hutchinson made an announcement. “I’m announcing today that I will be signing a letter of intent with the Rockefeller foundation and other states in which we are going to work as a consortium of states to enhance the buying power of states with our commercial labs to strengthen our place in the marketplace so that we can give them confidence that they can expand, that they know the demand is there, because the states have committed to that demand.”
Salineriverchronicle.com’s Gregg Reep asked Governor Hutchinson if the Taskforce developing the guidelines for High School Football has a deadline for making a decision about how many, if any, fans will be able to be in attendance for games. “In reference to football, the guidelines are in place,” said Governor Hutchinson, indicating that current guidelines for mass gathers are the standard at this time. “The expectation is that we are moving toward football games this year, and the other contact sports,” he continued. The Governor went on to say that practice, and the conduct of the players needs to lead us to a point where the state feels comfortable with continuing with the schedule. The Governor then turned to Dr. Romero, who stated that all mass gathers are currently being dealt with on an individual basis. That still very much leaves open the question of if any percentage of fans will be allowed into stadiums for a possible season this fall.
We will post Thursday’s updated Bradley County COVID-19 metrics if they have changed from Wednesday morning’s number sometime Thursday morning.
