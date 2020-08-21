Friday, August 21, 2020

South Arkansas Venture Enterprises meets in warren

Members of the South Arkansas Venture Enterprises Board meet Thursday, August 20 in Warren.  The meeting was conducted at Rob Reep Studio on Main Street.  Current members of the board are:

  • Gregg Reep, President, Bradley County
  • County Judge Mack Ball, Vice President, Chicot County
  • Patricia Hargrove, Secretary, Jefferson County
  • Joe Fakouri, Board Member, Drew County

The organization is funded by the Economic Development Administration, United States Department of Commerce and operates a revolving loan fund for small business.  Often the organization partners with local banks to provide affordable loans to small businesses.  SAVE serves the 10 counties of Southeast Arkansas.

The board is working on regulations for a new loan program provided by EDA as a result of the stimulus funding provided for  the covid-19 impact.

During the meeting two loans were approved utilizing the boards regular program.





