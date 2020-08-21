South Arkansas Venture Enterprises meets in warren

- Gregg Reep, President, Bradley County
- County Judge Mack Ball, Vice President, Chicot County
- Patricia Hargrove, Secretary, Jefferson County
- Joe Fakouri, Board Member, Drew County
The organization is funded by the Economic Development Administration, United States Department of Commerce and operates a revolving loan fund for small business. Often the organization partners with local banks to provide affordable loans to small businesses. SAVE serves the 10 counties of Southeast Arkansas.
The board is working on regulations for a new loan program provided by EDA as a result of the stimulus funding provided for the covid-19 impact.
During the meeting two loans were approved utilizing the boards regular program.
