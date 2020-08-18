Traffic delays entering Monticello

According to information provided to SRC the construction work underway at the intersection of U.S. Highway 278 and U. S. Highway 425 in Monticello has created one lane traveling through the intersection from the West. Early this morning the wait to get through was over 20 minutes. We do not know how long the situation will last but be aware of the construction work.
People traveling from the West to Monticello or beyond may want to consider other routes, depending upon where they are going. Highway 530 can provide access to the Northern part of Monticello and the Old Monticello Road provides access to UAM and the Southern portion of Monticello.
Be aware of possible delays.
