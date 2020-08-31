Tropical Storm Laura creates large number of fire responses

From August 22 to August 30, the Warren Fire Department responded to 38 calls, with a large number being caused by Tropical Storm Laura. The department responded to trees down, streets flooded for short periods of time and a number of false alarms, likely caused by the weather. Only one call required more than two firemen to deal with the situation.
The Warren Fire Department assisted Bradley County working an accident August 24 at 728 Hwy 189 Bypass. Fourteen city firemen answered the call for a vehicle fire. The firemen were out during the height of the storm providing assistance and responding as summoned.
